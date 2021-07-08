Another suspect charged in 2020 deadly shooting on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another person is now charged in a deadly shooting on Carolina Beach Road that took place one year ago.

Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, and failure to appear.

- Advertisement -

In July of 2020, two vehicles were heading north on Carolina Beach road when they slowed down at the Matteo Drive stoplight. The suspects in one car opened fire. The victim’s car took off as the shooting continued. Bullets hit two other cars at the stoplight and an apartment complex nearby.

The victim’s car ran off the road and stopped at the entrance to Meridian at Fairfield Park Apartments. There were three people in the car. One passenger, a 15-year-old from Jacksonville, died at the scene. Tyshaun Delts, 24, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Daquan Daniels, 25, was not injured.

The suspects drove off. Trequan Crews, 21, was stopped and arrested by members of the Mobile Field Force team that night in the 2900 block of Clayton St. Officers found a handgun in his vehicle which was submitted as evidence.

In September, a second suspect, Deandre Nixon, 21, was also charged in the case.

Palmer is currently being held at the NHSO detention center without bond for the murder charge and a $100,000 secure bond for the failure to appear charge.