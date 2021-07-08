Brunswick County rescinds Stage 1 water conservation alert

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities is rescinding its Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert effective Friday, July 9, 2021.

The notice affects all customers of public water systems anywhere in Brunswick County.

Public Utilities says that customers are highly encouraged to continue to use water wisely and maintain the recommended water irrigation schedule as follows:

Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday No irrigation on Mondays

They say that continuing to defer all non-essential water use (lawn irrigation) to outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably after nightfall, will also help to spread out demands on the system.

Recent rainfalls, particularly those associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, and the public’s efforts to conserve water have contributed to a drop to sustainable levels for the County’s water system. However, if drier weather conditions return, additional alerts could be issued.

Public Utilities continues to monitor its system levels and will notify residents in the event another water conservation alert is necessary.

Here are more tips on how to proactively conserve water.

Residents who have questions should contact their water service provider directly or Brunswick County Public Utilities at 910.253.2657 or by email.