Canetuck Rosenwald School personalized tours canceled due to the threat of severe weather

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — The historic Canetuck Rosenwald School, which is now the Canetuck Community Center, was scheduled to open for tours today.

The tours were canceled because of today’s hazardous weather, brought to the area by Tropical Storm Elsa. The school played a significant role in educating African-American students in rural Pender County. Tours will be held every Thursday from 10 am to noon, and will be led by alumni and volunteers. Tours are expected to begin next Thursday. Masks are required inside the building.