Cape Fear region starting to feel early impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Elsa will be bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the Cape Fear Region today.

As of 8 a.m., we could see churned up surf at North Topsail Beach with the temperature in the lower 80’s and signs that the tropical air mass has already reached our region.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. for all of WWAY’s coverage area including Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties.

Stormtrack 3 Radar showed heavier downpours in western portions of Bladen and Columbus counties. There has also been lightning and thunder associated with these storms.

“This could bring us spin-up tornadoes over the next several hours all the way through the middle of the day as Elsa continues to accelerate North and East of our region,” said WWAY Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter.

WWAY’s Pinpoint Futurecast indicates some of those downpours will stick around this afternoon.

“As we get into the evening, conditions will slowly but surely start to improve,” Carpenter said.

According to the Associated Press, Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia. The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida.

One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car and in Georgia a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles, hospitalizing about 10 people.

A tropical storm watch is extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.