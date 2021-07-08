CSF, Jordan Brand to host holiday college basketball event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday that it is partnering with Jordan Brand on a three-year deal to host the Jumpman Invitational — a major holiday college basketball event in the Queen City.

The inaugural gathering, slated for Dec. 20-21, 2022, will feature both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

- Advertisement -

All games will be played in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center in partnership with Hornets Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and operates the facility.

Read more here….