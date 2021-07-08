How the ban on spectators at Tokyo Olympics could impact athlete performance

(ABC) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday that Olympics events in Tokyo will have no spectators at any of the Games’ venues.

The prime minister went on television and announced to the nation that a state of emergency with new COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect on July 12 and will remain in place through the Olympics.

After being delayed for a year, the Summer Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Hashimoto Seiko, president of Tokyo 2020 said: “As for Tokyo 2020, a very heavy judgement was made” and that officials had “no choice” but to hold the games in a “limited way.”

“There are many people who were looking forward to the Games. Those people who purchased tickets as well as the local community people. We are very sorry we are able to delivery only a limited version of the games but we want to have through operations to ensure a safe and secure games so that the people world over will be able to find the Olympic and Paralympic ideals,” Seiko said.

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee had already ruled that spectators from abroad won’t be allowed “due to the prevailing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic,” including the emergence of more contagious variants.

Tournaments and leagues across the globe have been slowly welcoming back fans, often at reduced capacity, in recent months. The 2020 Games will feature over 300 events representing 33 different sports. For the elite athletes competing, the question of whether fans’ attendance can impact their performance, is an important one.