Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has sentenced the combative California lawyer Michael Avenatti to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan, where a jury in early 2020 convicted Avenatti of charges including attempted extortion and fraud.

Avenatti gained fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump.

The sentence marked another chapter in the fall of a man who was popular enough on social media and cable news programs three years ago that he considered running for president.