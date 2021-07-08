NCDHHS: ‘greater urgency’ to get people vaccinated as cases, hospitalizations and deaths inch up across the state

NORTH CAROLINA (WFMY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get their shot as metrics in the state increase day-by-day.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The percent of tests coming back positive has also jumped into the 4 percent range, a change from the 2 percent the state saw at the end of June, going into July.
The state said it’s looking at early warning systems, which shows more people going to the emergency department with ‘COVID-like illnesses.’