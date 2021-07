BURGAW, NC (WWAY) —Today the Pender County Museum was set to reopen, after being closed for at least a year due to the pandemic, but didn’t open because of the weather.

The museum has historic documents, clothes, furniture, medical and agriculture equipment on display giving visitors a look at day-to-day life before the 1950’s in Pender County.

The re-opening has been rescheduled for tomorrow, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.