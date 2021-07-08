Popular social media cat Ernie gets new life on Instagram after underage ban

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Instagram accounts dedicated to cats are among the most popular on the social media platform. But one such account found itself in “IG jail.”

Ernie is no ordinary feline. The feral cat has more than 8,000 followers on social media under the account @erniezjourney. He came into the lives of Irene Wong and her father Joe Zwetsloot of Vallejo when they found Ernie purring underneath their parked car.

- Advertisement -

“He was just sweet to begin with. He was a little baby, maybe a couple of months old. Something about him…” said Wong.

Ernie took a liking to Wong and Zwetsloot and always managed to find his way back to them until they decided to take him in. Unfortunately, he had a badly injured paw and doctors said there would be no choice except to amputate one of his legs. The surgery didn’t slow Ernie down.

Read more here….