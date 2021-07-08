SUV seen driving in circles with gas hose attached in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shocking moment at a gas station this week on Carolina Beach Road was caught on camera.

A driver of an SUV is seen doing circles in the gas station parking lot with the gas hose still attached.

Sean Anderson took the video at the Speedway on Carolina Beach Road across from the DMV on Wednesday morning around 10:30.

Anderson said the driver of the SUV just pulled out of the gas pump with the hose still attached and started circling the pumps and the parking lot.

Eventually, Anderson said the woman driving took the hose out and drove off.

We have reached out to law enforcement to see if they know anything about the incident.