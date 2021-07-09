3 years since Hurricane Florence burst its dams, will Boiling Spring Lakes get lakes back?

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (STARNEWS) — It’s been nearly three years since Hurricane Florence drenched Boiling Spring Lakes with 30 inches of rain over four days, bursting four dams and washing away Alton Lennon Drive.

Residents in this Brunswick County town have since seen the iconic Big Lake run almost completely dry, with people in lakeside homes now living by a shallow creek overrun with vegetation.

“I knew it would take time to rebuild after the (dams) burst, but I thought something would get started by now,” Boiling Spring Lakes resident Samantha Miller said.

