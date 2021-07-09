5 ways to cool off around Wilmington other than the beach

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The beach is a great place to cool off from the intense summertime heat in Wilmington. But what are the other options available when you’re looking for something different?

Here are a few water-related ideas that will help you cool off.

Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park

The Wilmington theme park offers a wide variety of both wet and dry activities and is located at 5320 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

The waterpark is open everyday through Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has two water slides, a wave pool, the lazy river and several other rides and water options. After Aug. 22 the days and hours for the water park are limited so check the website. They offer a number of different ticket options. The waterpark only ticket for people 4 feet and taller is $41.99. For more information, go to https://junglerapids.com/water-park/.

