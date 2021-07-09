52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Fire officials say a fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

The fire began Thursday night at the five-story factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka.

Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished.

A fire official says 52 bodies have been recovered from inside the factory and rescuers have not yet searched the top two floors.

Bangladesh has a history of deadly factory fires which are often attributed to safety lapses that still plague the South Asian country despite its rapid economic growth.