75 snakes seized from Raleigh home where zebra cobra escaped

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A venomous snake’s escape from a north Raleigh home is now leading to charges and possible changes to the law.

It was nearly a week-and-a-half ago a community was on edge. A zebra cobra, which can spit venom up to nine feet, escaped and was slithering through people’s sense of safety.

It was eventually captured and removed.

ABC11 has learned that 21-year-old Christopher Gifford had a serious collection of snakes smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

His attorney, Anna Smith Felts, said 75 snakes were seized from the home where he lives with his parents.

There are now efforts on the state and local levels to avoid a repeat situation.

Raleigh City Council Member David Knight is pushing to ban dangerous snakes.

“It could have ended tragically … as a consequence of irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behavior,” Knight said.