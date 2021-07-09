Break-in at popular Wilmington restaurant Indochine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A popular Wilmington restaurant has suffered a break-in that has left damage totaling into the thousands of dollars.

Wilmington Police are investigating an overnight incident at Indochine, a restaurant on Market St.

The restaurant’s manager says a large window was shattered and a door was destroyed.

Office equipment was also damaged, and cash was taken.

If you recognize the person in the photo attached to this story, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.