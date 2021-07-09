Former Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson announces bid for Town Council

CAROLINA BEAHCH, NC (WWAY) — Former Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson announced Friday that he will see a term on Town Council this year.

Benson left office two years ago and has since penned his first novel, but says he has missed public service.

“Over the past two years, I’ve missed serving my fellow residents,” Benson says, “and I want a chance to do it again. If elected as a member of council, I will be accessible and accountable, just as I was as mayor. And I can’t wait to hear from the resident, be it their concerns, the issues, and the many solutions our resident have to share.”

Early one stop voting in New Hanover county begins October 14, 2021.