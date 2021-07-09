Free community baby shower coming to Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, several organizations will join together to host a free, community-wide baby shower in Brunswick County Saturday, July 24.
It’s co-sponsored by Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, March of Dimes, Seventh Generation, Brunswick Family Assistance, the county health department and other partners.
“We want to promote all our community organizations that have things they can offer to new moms and expecting moms,” said organizer Lauren Haigler.
“Pretty much anything you need as a new mom, it’s all going to be in one location so you can get resources and information all in one place.”
Organizers are soliciting donations of new, unopened items including:
- Bottles
- Sippy cups
- Bibs
- Clothing
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Rash Cream
- Nonperishable Snacks and Juice
- Car Seats
- Strollers
- Play Pens
- Walkers
- Toys
- Books
Items can be dropped off at the main lobby of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Drive NE in Bolivia anytime between now and the event.
The shower will be in the hospital parking lot Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.