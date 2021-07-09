New Hanover County Public Library dropping fines for overdue children’s materials

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re putting off going to the library because you have overdue books and other materials, the New Hanover County Public Library is no longer charging fines.

In addition, existing overdue fines on children’s materials will be forgiven and more will not accrue.

The library made the change as part of New Hanover County Commissioner’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget which aims to increase access to library resources and address equity issues.

“Eliminating overdue fees is steadily becoming more common in public libraries because research shows that overdue fines disproportionately impact the most vulnerable library users, and that families unable to pay down fines are likely to discontinue using library services,” said Library Director Paige Owens. “Excessive overdue fines lead to blocked cards and can result in caregivers ending children’s access to the library. Children who need the library most then lose access to our services and materials, and miss the opportunity to establish a relationship with the library.”

It is important to note, borrowers will continue to receive overdue notices reminding them to return late materials, but no fines will be charged for children’s items that are returned late.

For lost or damaged items, however, library users will still have to cover those costs.

In addition, all New Hanover County Public Library locations are extending hours of operation starting Monday, August 2:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

“We will be extending our hours and opening on Sunday afternoons, which is something we haven’t been able to do since the start of the pandemic,” said Owens. “We know many of our patrons are excited and ready for these new hours, and we are too.”

For more information about New Hanover County Public Library, visit Library.NHCgov.com.