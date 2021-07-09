North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of 31-year-old ‘amazing, goofy’ grizzly bear, Tommo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Zoo announced Friday, July 9, it is grieving the loss of Tommo, a beloved grizzly bear who lived at the zoo for 26 years.
The 31-year-old bear’s quality of life quickly declined to the point that the zoo’s staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him this week.
Tommo, whose name means “winter” in the Native American Paiute language, arrived at the zoo in 1995 after being identified as a “nuisance bear” in Yellowstone National Park. He had been relocated twice by the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.