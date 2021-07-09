Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosting a career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) will host a career fair in Wilmington to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities on Thursday, July 22.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington.

Novant Health and NHRMC will host on-site interviews during the event.

If you are interested, you can select an interview slot by registering on the career fair’s Eventbrite page: nhnhrmccareerfair.eventbrite.com. Attendees can also enter to win prizes.

The top job needs in Novant Health’s Coastal region, which includes NHRMC, include the following roles:

• Registered nurse

• Certified nurse assistant (CNA)

• Licensed practical nurse (LPN)

• Certified medical assistant (CMA)

• Social worker

• Materials management associate

• Food service associate

• Patient experience representative

• Radiology technician

• Transporter

• Coding specialist

• Scheduler

• Environmental services assistant

• Corporate roles, including positions in human resources