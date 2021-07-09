Rotary Clubs of Wilmington urging the community to respond to blood supply shortage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Due to the ongoing need for blood donations, the Rotary Club of Wilmington will be hosting two blood drives at Independence Mall this summer.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Right now, there a shortage of all blood types especially “Type O.”

For many patients in hospitals awaiting surgeries and transplants, battling cancer or recovering from traumatic accidents, help can’t wait.

More donors are needed now to ensure enough blood is on the shelves when people need it most.

Rotary Clubs of Wilmington will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday, September 22, from 11 a.m. – 5 pm.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code “Rotary Wilmington.” You may also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).