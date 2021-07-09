Self Love Museum helps visitors make picture perfect posts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, a new museum is open celebrating you as a work of art.

The Self Love Museum on Eastwood Road features a series of backgrounds and props for making picture perfect posts.

Visitors can buy tickets in advance or drop by Wednesday through Sunday to roam sets and take pictures.

Tiece Roxbury, the owner said opening the museum has been a labor of love from the beginning.

“It’s all in the way we treat our customers when they come in,” said Roxbury. “We want to make them feel special, feel loved. On our messaging on social media. We also want to do educational workshops on the topics of cyber bullying, body positivity and self love.”

Roxbury said the goal is to instill confidence in the Cape Fear, especially those who have experienced body shaming or cyber bullying.