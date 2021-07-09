Some ﻿NC students could soon learn about the LGBTQ movement, mental health reform, among other topics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina students in grades 6-12 could soon learn about the LGBTQ Movement, mental health reform, and voter suppression in their social studies classes.

Those are a few of the topics included in a set of “unpacking documents” the N.C. Board of Education voted 6-5 to approve on Thursday to support the state’s new social studies standards.

Some of the updated standards focus on teaching public school students about racism, xenophobia, nativism, extremism, and marginalized groups.

It’s up to each school district to decide which standards will be added to the curriculum. The documents approved by the board provide direction, topics, and examples on how teachers can implement the standards.

Read more here….