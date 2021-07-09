The Wilson Center needs workers for its touring show reopening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington’s Wilson Center closed for touring shows in March of last year for the pandemic.

The center is ready to welcome guests again, as it plans for touring acts in September, and with opening night on the horizon, the center is in dire need of trained staff.

Positions are available for technical crews, guest services, hospitality and event staffing.

Center director Shane Fernando, stresses the importance of a show needing specialized help.

“It takes a small city to make a show happen, and a lot of the different skills and backgrounds, and experiences needed to put on a show. So, whether it is a electrician working to hang lights, and light a show, to sound engineers, to set crew, to graphic designers,” said Shane Fernando, CFCC’s Vice President of Advancement and the Arts.

The Wilson Center needs at least 200 employees by September for its reopening.