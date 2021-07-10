40ft sinkhole closes portion of Carolina Beach Rd., boil water advisory in effect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says a portion of Carolina Beach Road is closed due to a large sinkhole.

Just before 1a.m., WPD says a car was sinking into a 40 foot hole with water on Carolina Beach Road near Ivy Circle. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

As of 9a.m., two south bound lanes on Carolina Beach Road are still closed but the center turn lane is open for southbound traffic.

Central Blvd is completely closed at Carolina Beach Road.

Once drivers get around the sinkhole, both lanes reopen. WPD urges drivers to use caution and expect delays.

There is also a water main break. Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is on the scene working to repair the water main.

In addition, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for CFPUA customers in the 1700, 1800, 1900, and 2000 blocks of Carolina Beach Rd.

Once the water main is repaired, NCDOT will work to repair the sinkhole.

WPD says they do not know when the road will be reopened.