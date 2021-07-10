6 charged after shootings leave girl dead, 2 boys injured

STATESVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that six people are facing charges in connection to two possible drive-by shootings that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two other children injured in Statesville.

WBTV reported Friday that the teens who’ve been charged range in age from 17 to 19.

- Advertisement -

Police said the two possible drive-by shootings happened within the same neighborhood on June 28.

The 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were shot around 7 p.m. that day.

Police who were investigating said they heard gunshots nearby and that a 10-year-old child was injured. The girl who died has been identified as 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell. The 7-year-old boy remained in the hospital with serious injuries. The 10-year-old was injured but expected to be okay.