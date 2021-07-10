Ash man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old William Smith of Ash for trafficking fentanyl.

Smith was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, an open container, driving while license was revoked, fictitious registration plate number and child not restrained in rear seat.

- Advertisement -

Approximately 98 grams of fentanyl was seized during the arrest along with over $9000 in cash and six guns.

BCSO said depending on the potency of the fentanyl, 98 grams could yield approximately 49,000 lethal doses.

Smith is being detained in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $1.52 million bond.