Fort Fisher State Historic Site holds its first program since putting them on hold for more than a year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Fort Fisher State Historic Site hosted its first program after an 18 month-long hiatus, due to challenges presented by the pandemic.

Today, the annual Summer Artillery Program ‘most terrible storm of iron and lead’ was held at Fort Fisher State Historic Site, from 10am to 4pm.

The free event featured guided tours, an activity for kids, the ‘toy soldier workshop,’ and cannon firings throughout the day. The site’s program manager said they are glad to offer programs to guests again, after putting them on hold for more than a year.

“It feels incredible, because we’ve actually –this summer has been picking up, because we’ve seen people like, ‘we finally get to go out’. So our visitation has picked up, but its great to see people back out for our program,” said Becky Sawyer, programs coordinator at Fort Fisher State Historic Site.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site will hold its next program, which will focus on World War II, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend in September.