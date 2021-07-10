Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development hosts class for students

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development nonprofit group hosted a another successful class on Saturday, July 10, for students in its signature Vocational, Industrial, and College Prep (VIC) Academy.

Saturday’s session focused on service learning and a concentration on vocational, technical and college careers. Students volunteered at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit and also visited with EMS and staff from New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Jimmy T. Tate, President of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development stated, “Today’s VIC Academy class was another huge success and the students had an incredible opportunity to utilize service learning through volunteering and also learn about current trends in high demand jobs in the health care industry such as EMT’s, paramedics, and other advanced medical careers. These opportunities were made possible through the many valuable partnerships we have throughout the region.”

The VIC Academy focuses on providing advanced post-secondary exposure and career training to fifth and sixth-grade students who reside in historically marginalized and underserved communities including Bladen, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, and Sampson counties.

Students enrolled in the VIC Academy undergo 12-weeks of energetically interactive training at various locations throughout the region. Tuition, transportation, entry into field activities, and meals are provided at no cost to students thanks to the dedicated supporters of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.

Applications will soon be available for the next class and there will be more information on their website. Students and parents can get detailed information by contacting Cecilia Patino, VIC Academy Coach.