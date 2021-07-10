Possession of a weapon of mass destruction among charges for Supply man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Tanner Crisco of Supply for multiple vehicle break-ins and weapons charges.
Crisco was charged with 7 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, 3 counts of larceny of a firearm, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, among other charges.
Crisco was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he is currently being held, without bond for the possession of firearm by felon charges, and $530,500 for the additional charges.
The vehicle break-ins occurred in the Supply area of Brunswick County.