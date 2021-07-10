West Brunswick star linebacker to make college decision Saturday

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — In a pandemic-shortened season, Carter Wyatt had 116 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a sack. Those stats jump off the page, and they have to many division 1 college coaches.

The 6’2 linebacker has a 4.3 GPA and was all-area last year, something any college coach would fawn over.

The star Trojan has 20 offers and has dwindled his list down to four schools: App State, Coastal Carolina, Duke and Georgia tech.

“The four that have really stood out is… Appalachian state they just win that’s app state. Coastal Carolina they have things rolling right now that’s close to where I live now. Duke I feel you can be set up for life and they are doing pretty good things with their recruiting right now I feel pretty confident about them. And Georgia Tech’s got things rolling in Atlanta. They are building a pretty good culture,” said Wyatt.

With COVID changes, there were no in-person visits until June.

“Lot of phones calls, lot of texts, lot of facetimes, lot of zooms. It can get a little stressful, but it is everything I worked for so it is a blessing,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt says his parents went with him to 11 schools in 28 days, traveling over 4,000 miles total.

Even with all the interest he has garnered, he knows he is not a finished product. West Brunswick made the quarterfinals in 2020, and Wyatt hopes he can take them even further in 2021.

“I want to get bigger, faster, stronger. I gained a little weight – I’m up to 220 now. Just keeping that speed and getting faster and being a better leader. I have to show the young guys that this is what we do from a culture standpoint and just lead those guys,” said Wyatt.

His announcement will come at 6 p.m. on this instagram page.