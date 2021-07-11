Starway Flea Market vendors concerned about possible rezoning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Vendors at a local flea market concerned about the possibility of having to find a new place to sell their goods.

The Starway Flea Market, formerly known as the Starway Drive-In on Carolina Beach Road, sits on 15.6 acres of land currently zoned for commercial use.

Last Wednesday, a developer looking to bulldoze the structure approached the Wilmington Planning Commission, requesting the land be rezoned to multiple-family, medium-high density residential affordable housing complex.

One man said that he has operated a business at the flea market for more than a decade, and his eleven-year-old stepdaughter also runs her own store there, and both are sad that they may have to close up shop.

“It has been a blessing to us, and it’s been a blessing to the community. I feel heart broken, but things are going to change, and we understand that, but it’s hard to say goodbye. We’ve been here for such a long time,” said Robert Keith, owner of Poppi’s Discount Store at Starway Flea Market.

The Wilmington City Council will make a final vote on the rezoning at a later date.