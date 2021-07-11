UPDATE: Road closure continues on Carolina Beach Rd. following repair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane closure in the 2000 block of Carolina Beach Road will remain in place through Monday, July 12, following emergency repairs to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority water main.

Traffic in both southbound travel lanes on Carolina Beach Road between Northern and Central Boulevards has been shifted into the center turn lane. Central Boulevard is also closed to traffic in both directions at the intersection with Carolina Beach Road.

The travel advisory will remain in place until the road surface is restored.

On Sunday, July 11, CFPUA crews completed repairs to a broken water main damaged by an apparent lightning strike. A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for about 100 customers at the following service locations:

1700, 1800, 1900, and 2000 blocks of Carolina Beach Rd.

519, 601, 602, 605, and 606 South Carolina Ave.

520, 620, 624 North Carolina Ave.

Addresses from 1901 to 1925 Elm St.

Addresses from 509- 625 Tennessee Ave.

Addresses from 509-710 Alabama Ave.

Addresses from 1812-1998 West Lake Shore Dr.

All of Poplar St., Amphitheatre Drive, and Honeysuckle St.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.