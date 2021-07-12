Brunswick County Health Services holds pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – Brunswick County Health Services will hold seven more COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics through July in multiple spots across the county. Appointments are not required and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics.

Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Community members are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

Tuesday, July 13 / Sunset Beach area

Location: Ingram Planetarium (7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 14 / Calabash area

The original Thursday, July 8 clinic in Calabash was postponed and rescheduled on this date.

Location: Calabash Town Park near town hall (868 Persimmon Rd SW, Calabash)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Thursday, July 15 / Bolivia area

Location: Virigina Williamson Elementary School Cafeteria (1020 Zion Hill Road SE, Bolivia)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Tuesday, July 20 / Ash area

Location: Waccamaw School Gym (5901 Waccamaw School Road NW, Ash)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 21 / Southport area

Location: South Brunswick High School Main Gym (280 Cougar Road, Southport)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Tuesday, July 27 / Leland area

Location: Leland Middle School Gym (927 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 28 / Winnabow area

Location: Town Creek Middle School Gym (6330 Lake Park Drive SE, Winnabow)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.

The main vaccination clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines