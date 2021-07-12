Florida city weighs how to honor lost souls at ‘holy site’

SURFSIDE, FL (AP) — Even as crews are continuing their search for the last remaining souls that perished in the collapse of condominium town in Surfside, Florida, questions are swirling across the community about what to do with the property.

Mayor Charles Burkett and others are referring to the ground where the tragedy struck as a “holy site.”

- Advertisement -

There is already talk about erecting a memorial at the site. Officials say it’s too soon to decide what form that remembrance will take. The number of confirmed deaths rose to 94 on Monday, and authorities say 22 other people are unaccounted for.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)