Replica of largest shark ever caught in N.C. on display in Oak Island for shark week

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s Shark Week, and Oak Island is hosting a special guest to celebrate.

The Oak Island Ocean Education Center holds weekly summer programs to teach children about ocean life. This week, t’s all about sharks.

The education team is giving a shark lesson that hits close to home. Weighing in at 1,150lbs, a tiger shark called YP Jaws was the largest ever caught in North Carolina and it was reeled in from the Yaupon Beach Pier in 1966 by Charlotte native Walter Maxwell.

The education center has a full-sized replica on display. Volunteer coordinator Wayne Brookover explained beyond shark week, the center serves a wealth of ocean information and activities.

“Anyone can drop in any time, we have turtle artifacts on display, we have shells, we have this shark, we have at least one, usually two, activities every week,” Brookover.

This is the first summer the Education Center has been able to host its programs since the building was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm.