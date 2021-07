NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Road construction to fix a sink hole on Carolina Beach Road caused by a water main break has been completed.

Crews were out Monday paving the south bound turn lane near the intersection with Central Boulevard.

Representatives with CFPUA in charge of the repairs said they were waiting for the asphalt to set before reopening the lane.

That process has now concluded and all lanes are flowing freely again.