Southport Mayor squashes rumors 4th of July Festival could be gone for good

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Rumors have been swirling that the Fourth of July Festival will no longer be held in Southport, so Mayor Joe Pat Hatem is laying the rumors to rest.

“The rumor I’m told this week is that the July 4th Festival is not returning to Southport,” Hatem said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. The fireworks are coming back, the parade is coming back and everything in between.”

The mayor says they’ve heard the rumors around the city and it’s possible some of the confusion could have sprouted from a portion of the celebrations being spread into Oak Island this year.

“I protected Southport during the pandemic and had to cancel the Fourth of July, so I use the same energy to promote it and to make it as successful as possible,” Hatem said. “It’s going to be the best one ever…guaranteed.”

Festival lovers fret not, the centuries-long tradition will resume in 2022.

“I’m looking forward to it being back in Southport. It’s where it belongs, it’s where it should be,” Hatem said. “I think our citizens and our tourists alike are going to be overwhelmed at how great it’s going to be next year.”

More than one credentialed body squashed the rumor. Randy Jones; Southport native, Director of the Department of Tourism, and 2022 N.C. Fourth of July Festival Chairman, says the festival will be held in the City of Southport next year.