BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A swim advisory has now been lifted at Oak Island following Tropical Storm Elsa.

The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have rescinded.

It was put into place on Thursday at the oceanfront area near Crowell Street.

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Elsa were being pumped onto the beach. That type of water can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.