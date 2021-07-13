460+ new homes coming to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously approved several new developments at their meeting on Monday night.

The five communities are Allston Park, Hickmans Crossing, Gore Tract, Coastal Haven, and The Courtyards by Carrell.

Coastal Haven will be located on Mount Misery Road near Leland, all others will be closer to the South Carolina border in Ocean Isle Beach and Calabash.

The communities will bring 469 single-family homes to Brunswick County.

A rezoning request was also on the agenda for 3.44 acres on Ocean Highway West near Supply to go from multifamily residential and commercial low density to commercial low density only. The request was tabled because the applicant was not present at the meeting.