Carolina Beach death investigation continues, victim identified as Illinois resident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — New details have been released surrounding the death of a man in the water at Carolina Beach on Monday.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Darren Gentry of Trenton, Illinois.

Gentry was unconscious upon arrival of first responders and removed from the water, where life saving measures were performed unsuccessfully on the scene.

The Carolina Beach police department is still awaiting results from the NC Medical Examiners Office for the official cause of death.

No suspicious circumstances were identified by investigators.