CNBC Lists North Carolina As Second Best State for Business

(WWAY) — CNBC has ranked North Carolina as the second best state for business in its annual Top States for Business report.

North Carolina received high rankings for its strong economy and workforce. However, the state received low rankings for life, health and inclusion — preventing the state from being the Top State for Business.

- Advertisement -

Expanding Medicaid would provide coverage to more than 500,000 North Carolinians, create new jobs and boost our rural hospitals, at no additional cost to taxpayers.

It’s good for the health of our state and it’s good for business.

“North Carolina is a great place to live, raise a family and grow your business and this ranking is additional proof that we are roaring out of this pandemic even stronger than before,” said Governor Cooper.