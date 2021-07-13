‘Fuzz’ on the floor turns out to be 18 snakes living underneath couple’s bed

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – One west CSRA family turned in last night with not one, not two, but 18 snakes underneath their bed. So, NewsChannel 6 caught up with them to hear what happened and share what you should do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

A lot of people are scared of snakes, so they want and even expect them to be outside. But sometimes they end up inside your home and that is exactly what happened to one Augusta family.

“Before going to bed, I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved,” Trish Wilcher described.

There was something nestled underneath Trish and Max Wilcher’s bed in their Tanglewood home Sunday night.

She added, “And then a second later another piece moved and I went to my husband, ‘we have snakes!’”

Read more here….