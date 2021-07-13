Passport backup affects the Cape Fear

WILMINGON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to travel outside the United States, you might need to plan up to six months in advance.

The demand for passports and low staffing has backed up US passport requests. Travelers used to get passports within six to eight weeks of requesting or two to three weeks if they were expedited are now waiting 12 to 18 weeks.

According to UNCW passport agents, your best bet is make an appointment up to six months in advance with passport services.

“We require appointments in our office since we reopened in August,” said lead passport agent, Patti Golka. “That’s worked to everyone’s advantage, because when you schedule your appointment with our office, we send you a checklist of documents, so you come fully prepared.”

Since reopening to the public in August, UNCW’s passport office has served almost 3,000 travelers.