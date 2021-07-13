Pet Pals: 1-Year-old Plott Hound is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old Plott hound.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter she is very outgoing and playful.

The shelter suggests a home that has a high fenced yard and says she also likes to bark, so she might not be a good fit if you live in an apartment.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70