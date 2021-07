RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — NC State’s rare corpse flower is on track to bloom sometime in July or August.

The flower, named Lupin after a character from the Harry Potter universe, produces a stinky odor and heats up to the human body temperature as it blooms.

The bloom of the flower is a spectacle that people always travel to experience.

The corpse flower is named for its stinky bloom. It’s also one of the largest lowering structures in the world.

