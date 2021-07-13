South Carolina boy in the hospital with a heart defect asking for cards

CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — Simms Daniels is only four years old, but he has already been through numerous surgeries in his young life.

Born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, where the left side of the heart does not form correctly, Daniels would love to receive cards while he recovers from a recent setback.

Daniels is expected to be in the hospital for another three to four weeks.

If you would like to send a card or letter to help cheer him up during his time in the hospital, you can mail one to:

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

10 McClennan Banks Drive

3rd Floor- Room 3038

Attention: Wesley Simmons Daniels

Charleston, SC 29425