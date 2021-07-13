Three UNCW Seahawks Chosen In the 2021 MLB Draft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft had a West Coast flavor to it for UNCW as Landen Roupp and Brooks Baldwin were selected by the San Francisco Giants and Adam Smith by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Roupp, a righthanded pitcher who was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Pitcher of the Year, went in the 12th round of the draft. As a red-shirt junior, Roupp was UNCW’s top starter with an 8-5 record in 15 starts. He struck out a conference-leading 118 batters over a conference-high 101 innings. He held opponents to a .197 batting average, becoming just the fifth Seahawk starting pitcher all-time to hold opposing bats under a .200 average.

Smith was the next Seahawk to hear his name called as the Padres tabbed the red-shirt sophomore righthander in the 14th round. In 2021, Smith split time between the rotation and the bullpen and earned second-team All-CAA honors. He posted a 6-1 record and notched three saves while compiling and staff-leading 2.49 earned run average.

Baldwin was the third Seahawk to be selected, going in the 15th round to the Giants. As a red-shirt sophomore, Baldwin was a first-team All-CAA honoree after winning the UNCW triple crown with a .325 batting average, 15 homers and 45 runs batted in. He also became the first Seahawk since 2012 to reach double figures in both home runs and stolen bases with 11 swipes on the season.

With three selections in the 2021 MLB Draft, UNCW raised its total number of draftees all-time to 89. Minus the COVID-shortened draft of 2020, UNCW has had multiple draft selections each year since 2010.

Those selected in the 2021 MLB Draft have until August 1 to sign with the drafting organization.