Two injured in Wilmington overnight shooting

WILMINGTON, NC(WWAY)– Wilmington Police are looking for the person or persons behind a shooting that left two people hurt.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday evening around 8:30 in the Gores Row area. According to witnesses, a red Ford Fusion was driving down the street with people hanging out of the car, firing shots at a male.

Some of the bullets struck a female victim in the leg. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later released with non-life-threatening injuries. A second female victim was wounded from a bullet fragment that struck an object near her and broke apart.

She was treated at the scene by EMS and the Wilmington Fire Department. Wilmington police are asking anyone with information to please call (910) 343-3609.